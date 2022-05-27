AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.50.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of AltaGas stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$30.43. The company had a trading volume of 488,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,877. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$23.83 and a 12-month high of C$31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. The stock has a market cap of C$8.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.51.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.0031482 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Company Profile (Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.