Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $312,365.76 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,934 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $312,365.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,425.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALTR stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.92. 5,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,726. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -305.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $159.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the software’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

