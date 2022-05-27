Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $2,255,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,977,000 after purchasing an additional 511,749 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Altice USA by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 353,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 86,752 shares during the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $36.51.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

