Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Short Interest Up 165.7% in May

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 165.7% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 359.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

