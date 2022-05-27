Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Up 129.1% in May

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 129.1% from the April 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATRWF. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

