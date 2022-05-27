Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 537.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 87,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 73,973 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,748,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,607,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 864,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,345,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $54.68 on Friday. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

