Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.75.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MO stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $54.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,709,028. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

