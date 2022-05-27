Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Power Inc. is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc., formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of AMPS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. 243,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,951. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.47.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Altus Power will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,900,000. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

