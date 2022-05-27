Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACH. HSBC raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ACH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. 1,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,968. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter. Aluminum Co. of China had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 11.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 62.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 182,653 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 772.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 278,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 600.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 151,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aluminum Co. of China (ACH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.