Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities cut shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $567.05 million, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 24,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,332 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,789,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,133,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 1,635,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

