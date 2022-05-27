Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $2,825.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $3,750.00 to $2,825.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,880.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,780.28.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,221.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,025.20 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,780.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,074.72.

Amazon.com shares are scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by ($4.49). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.