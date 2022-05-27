Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $80.15 on Friday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $65.60 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -109.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $59,262.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew W. Verhalen bought 11,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,798.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after buying an additional 536,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $84,942,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $55,713,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 127.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after buying an additional 319,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

