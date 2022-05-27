Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Given New $117.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at SVB Leerink from $131.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.19.

AMED opened at $117.39 on Friday. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $109.53 and a twelve month high of $276.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.88.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Amedisys by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

