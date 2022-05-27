AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Posts Earnings Results

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share.

AMERCO stock opened at $486.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.00. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $481.02 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in AMERCO by 83.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in AMERCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

