Ameren Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameren in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

NYSE:AEE opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $99.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.15.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. Ameren’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after buying an additional 786,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,699,000 after buying an additional 662,273 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,135,000 after buying an additional 72,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

