American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AEO. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.
Shares of AEO opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $38.99.
In other news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $198,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 228.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.