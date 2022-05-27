American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $22.00 Price Target at B. Riley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.24. 1,598,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,169,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 286,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 56.2% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 294,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 105,946 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $309,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

