American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,405,000 after acquiring an additional 442,967 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $3,999,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

