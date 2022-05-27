American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH):

5/27/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

5/11/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

5/11/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $47.00 to $43.00.

4/25/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE AMH traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $38.17. 61,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,491. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,194,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,801,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 157,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 76.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 466,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 201,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

