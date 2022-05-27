American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMH. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.94.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 79.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 201,981 shares of company stock worth $7,194,098. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

