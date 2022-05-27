American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Up 125.0% in May

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of American Lithium Minerals stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. American Lithium Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

American Lithium Minerals Company Profile

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property.

