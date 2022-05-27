American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Up 125.0% in May

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of American Lithium Minerals stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. American Lithium Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.
American Lithium Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
