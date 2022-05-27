American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

American Software has a payout ratio of 110.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Software to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 151.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.80 million, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.83. American Software has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $33.26.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Software will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Software by 21.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 63.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 17.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

