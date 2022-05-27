American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

American Software has a payout ratio of 110.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Software to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 151.7%.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $16.92 on Friday. American Software has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $567.80 million, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Software will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in American Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Software by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

