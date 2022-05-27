Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target Raised to C$1.30

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Americas Silver to C$1.35 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americas Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.60.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 113.34% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Americas Silver will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

