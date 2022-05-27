AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $120.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $114.37 and a twelve month high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

