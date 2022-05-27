Analysts Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $277.07 Million

Analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $277.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $277.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $276.60 million. Abiomed posted sales of $252.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABMD. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.80.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,979. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,125,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Abiomed by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock opened at $260.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $226.46 and a twelve month high of $379.30.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

