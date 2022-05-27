Analysts Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $765.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) will post $765.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $750.80 million to $774.90 million. Carter’s reported sales of $746.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.58 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

CRI stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.03. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $71.36 and a 52 week high of $111.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

In related news, Director William J. Montgoris purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

