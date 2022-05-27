Analysts Anticipate Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Will Post Earnings of $5.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) will announce $5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.17. Jackson Financial posted earnings per share of $6.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full year earnings of $19.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.65 to $19.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $21.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $21.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jackson Financial.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $34.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $8,700,788.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,090,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Chelko bought 3,344 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.91 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,506.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,244 shares of company stock valued at $978,498.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 80,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jackson Financial (JXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.