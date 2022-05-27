Analysts Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,357,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,840,000 after purchasing an additional 74,695 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares during the period. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,502,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,598 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $16.53.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.