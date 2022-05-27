Analysts Anticipate The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) will announce $43.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.41 billion. Kroger posted sales of $41.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year sales of $142.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.47 billion to $144.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $146.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $143.04 billion to $148.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. Kroger has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $62.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

