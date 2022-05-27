Analysts’ Downgrades for May 27th (A, ACLLF, ACO.X, AEO, AMG, AMRN, ANF, ATCO, ATOGF, BBY)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, May 27th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)

was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a hold rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has C$49.00 target price on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Abercrombie have declined and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company reported loss per share in first-quarter fiscal 2022, which missed estimates and declined year over year. The dismal results can be attributed to a lower gross margin, on higher freight costs and increased operating expenses related to higher marketing expenses and the absence of last year’s rent abatements and stimulus payments. The company lowered its fiscal 2022 view on expectations of a volatile supply environment and higher freight costs. However, the company’s sales beat estimates and improved year over year in the fiscal first quarter on continued strength in the Abercrombie brand and growth in the United States. AUR improved for the eighth consecutive quarter driven by the favorable response to its products and experience.”

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $58.00 price target on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $71.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. They currently have GBX 1,758 ($22.12) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,724 ($46.86).

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nanobiotix S.A. is a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer. The company’s proprietary technology includes NBTXR3. Nanobiotix S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NANO-X IMAGING LTD is a medical imaging technology company. NANO-X IMAGING LTD is based in Neve Ilan, Israel. “

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

NU (NYSE:NU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla. “

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. They currently have GBX 94 ($1.18) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 187 ($2.35).

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. It operates principally in Vietnam and Egypt. Pharos Energy plc, formerly known as SOCO International plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “SHISEIDO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Domestic Cosmetics segment offers cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals to the domestic market, as well as provides mail order service. The Overseas Cosmetic segment offers cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products to overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the the manufacture and sale of cosmetics materials, pharmaceuticals for medical uses and aesthetic medical cosmetics, the sale of clothing and miscellaneous goods, the management and sale of real estates, as well as the restaurant business. “

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “View Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based smart window company. It uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light. View Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Wynn Resorts have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company reported first-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. The company is benefiting from improved non-gaming revenues and expansion in domestic markets. Also, focus on WynnBET bodes well. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Travel restrictions, quarantine measures, testing requirements and capacity limitations remain in effect at its Macau Operations. Given the uncertainties revolving around the crisis, the company expects the pandemic to keep affecting operations for some time. Earnings estimates for 2023 have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ concern regarding the stock’s growth potential.”

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

