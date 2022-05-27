Analysts Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.82 Billion

Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) to report sales of $58.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.67 billion to $59.37 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $53.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $236.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.82 billion to $237.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $248.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $246.34 billion to $250.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.71.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $155.80 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

