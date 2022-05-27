Analysts Expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Etsy posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $8.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.15. 3,294,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Etsy has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.17.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,525 shares of company stock worth $21,504,922. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

