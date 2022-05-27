Analysts Expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.43 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $3.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $16.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $17.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

NYSE GPI opened at $178.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.25 and its 200-day moving average is $183.53. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $143.00 and a 12-month high of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,542. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,456,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 91,947 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after acquiring an additional 88,167 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1,174.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 76,478 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

