Analysts Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.61. Leidos reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,255 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,431. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.13. Leidos has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

