Analysts Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.64 Million

Analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) will announce sales of $39.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.77 million and the lowest is $39.51 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $84.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $164.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.90 million to $168.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $202.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LGND shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.43.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 5.88. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $169.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average is $121.16.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,346,777.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

