Analysts Expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) will report $101.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.88 million to $106.97 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $141.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $432.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $422.07 million to $443.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $497.18 million, with estimates ranging from $486.10 million to $513.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOB. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,955,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,362,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after acquiring an additional 976,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,376,000 after acquiring an additional 162,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,615,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,027,000 after acquiring an additional 103,108 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

