Analysts Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Post $0.70 EPS

Brokerages expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.10.

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,042.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,482 shares of company stock valued at $544,355 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,517,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 637,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,926,000 after buying an additional 287,375 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 223,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,259,000 after buying an additional 195,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after buying an additional 161,869 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,857. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.02. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

