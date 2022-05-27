Analysts Expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) will announce $5.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.43 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $5.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $21.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $21.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.96 billion to $22.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAN opened at $87.92 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $124.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.64%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

