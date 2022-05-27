Analysts Expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to Post -$1.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($4.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($1.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.68) earnings per share.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

NASDAQ MIRM traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $24.76. 307,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,716. The firm has a market cap of $788.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

