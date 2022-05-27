Analysts Expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to Post -$0.65 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Olema Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($3.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01).

OLMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.54. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $32.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

