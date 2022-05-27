Analysts Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Clorox reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year sales of $7.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

NYSE CLX opened at $146.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.18. Clorox has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.18.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 71,909.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after acquiring an additional 790,505 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,725,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,285,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

