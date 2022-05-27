Analysts Expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to Post $4.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) to post earnings of $4.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 140.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $18.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.25 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 33.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

VRTV traded up $5.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Veritiv has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $158.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.93.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth $1,563,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

