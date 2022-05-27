Analysts Issue Forecasts for Banco Santander, S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banco Santander in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.20 ($4.47) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €2.90 ($3.09) to €3.00 ($3.19) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.77.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 12.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAN. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 120.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.