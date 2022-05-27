Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exelon Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Exelon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EXC. Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

EXC stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Exelon has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 251.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

