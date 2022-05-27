Analysts Offer Predictions for Superior Gold Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Superior Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, May 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Superior Gold stock opened at C$0.83 on Friday. Superior Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.87 million and a P/E ratio of 8.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.83.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$47.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.26 million.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

