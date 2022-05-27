Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Aviva (AV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aviva (LON: AV) in the last few weeks:

5/27/2022 – Aviva had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.66) price target on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 520 ($6.54) price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Aviva had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.67) to GBX 520 ($6.54). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Aviva had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 480 ($6.04) to GBX 620 ($7.80). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Aviva had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/5/2022 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 520 ($6.54) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Aviva had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 530 ($6.67) price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Aviva was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.04) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 468 ($5.89).

4/1/2022 – Aviva had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.04) price target on the stock.

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 441.50 ($5.56) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 429.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 420.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. Aviva plc has a 12 month low of GBX 384 ($4.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 606.58 ($7.63).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a GBX 100 ($1.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. This represents a dividend yield of 23.93%. Aviva’s payout ratio is 44.34%.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.69) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($8,156.13). Also, insider Amanda Blanc bought 131,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($630,885.11).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

