Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Compass Group (CPG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Compass Group (LON: CPG):

5/25/2022 – Compass Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,340 ($16.86) to GBX 1,500 ($18.88). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/20/2022 – Compass Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($25.17) to GBX 2,050 ($25.80). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Compass Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($24.54) to GBX 2,050 ($25.80). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Compass Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/11/2022 – Compass Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,750 ($22.02) to GBX 1,825 ($22.96). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/5/2022 – Compass Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) price target on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Compass Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 1,950 ($24.54) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 1,812 ($22.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,686.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,653.15. Compass Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,395.50 ($17.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,841.98 ($23.18). The firm has a market cap of £32.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

In other Compass Group news, insider Sundar Raman acquired 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($22.35) per share, for a total transaction of £89,332.80 ($112,410.72).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

