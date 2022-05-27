Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Home Depot (HD)

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/27/2022 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/20/2022 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $327.00 to $348.00.

5/19/2022 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/18/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $345.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $350.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $340.00 to $320.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $321.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $405.00 to $375.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $354.00 to $330.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $420.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $377.00 to $327.00.

5/10/2022 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

5/6/2022 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating.

5/3/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $314.00 to $310.00.

4/7/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $342.00 to $314.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Home Depot is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Gordon Haskett from $385.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $302.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

