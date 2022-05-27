Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Owlet (OWLT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Owlet (NYSE: OWLT):

5/25/2022 – Owlet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

5/19/2022 – Owlet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

5/12/2022 – Owlet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $2.50 to $3.25.

5/10/2022 – Owlet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

4/29/2022 – Owlet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

4/23/2022 – Owlet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

NYSE:OWLT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. 7,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,995. Owlet, Inc. has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.49 million and a PE ratio of -3.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Owlet by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Owlet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Owlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Owlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

